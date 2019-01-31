VVIP chopper case: Accused Rajiv Saxena remanded to 4-day ED custody

Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a key accused in the Rs 3,600-crore Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case, has been remanded to four-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody Thursday, a day after he was deported to India from the UAE. The investigative agency had sought an 8-day remand.

Advertising

Geeta Luthra, counsel for accused Rajiv Saxena, opposed the ED’s request, saying the ”manner in which he has been brought here is illegal and because the manner is illegal, the remand request automatically becomes incorrect.”

Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a key accused in the Rs 3,600-crore Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case, produced at Delhi’s Patiala House court @IndianExpress — Pritam Pal Singh (@Singh2Pritam) January 31, 2019

Saxena and lobbyist Deepak Talwar, wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of allegedly misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through the foreign funding route, were brought in a special plane from Dubai to Delhi around 1:30 AM Wednesday. The two have been placed under arrest by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Director of two Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, Saxena had filed an anticipatory bail application before a Delhi court in December through his advocate. He also challenged a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in the case, on the grounds of no service of summons to him.

In July 2017, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Saxena’s wife Shivani in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the deal.

The ED prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) against Shivani stated that she and Rajiv were partners and directors in UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings Ltd through which “proceeds of crime were routed” and used to buy immovable properties and shares.

The two companies, the ED claimed, received the “proceeds of crime” in their respective Dubai bank accounts from a Mauritius-based company, Interstellar Technologies Ltd, one of many companies floated to launder kickbacks in the deal.

Advertising

Last month, Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the helicopter deal, was extradited to New Delhi from Dubai. He is currently in judicial custody.