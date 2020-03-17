Rajiv Pratap Rudy urges govt for relief to Covid 19-hit tourism sector

Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (File Photo) Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (File Photo)

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday urged the government to provide tax relief to companies involved in the tourism sector during a debate on the industry in Parliament.

“There is need to provide some support to the tourism sector which is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Globally, many countries have provided relief to the sector…For example, Germany has provided 40 billion euro relief to tourism sector,” he said during the debate on Demand for Grants 2020-21 for the Ministry of Tourism.

In India, Rudy suggested that a GST holiday be provided to companies in the tourism sector. He also suggested that banks should provide moratorium with regard to the payment of interest on loan taken by firms in the sector.

The Opposition members cornered the government for not doing enough for the sector.

Initiating the debate, Vincent Pala of the Congress said, “There is no coordination between Tourism Ministry and other ministries, like External Affairs and Civil Aviation, which inhibits growth of tourism in the country.” He added that tourism in the country in recent months had been affected by protests over the new citizenship law in various parts of the country.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy said foreigners coming to India for medical reasons should not be treated as tourists. Taking a dig at the government, she alluded to the violence in northeast Delhi and said, “How will people come to a country which witnesses riots?”

Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena said the government should come up with a book that is a compilation of famous sites in various states.

