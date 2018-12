To improve communication through the media in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday appointed former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy as the party’s national spokesperson. Rudy is a Lok Sabha member from Saran in Bihar.

This was the first organisational appointment after the party’s defeat in three state polls. Rudy was earlier Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the present NDA government.