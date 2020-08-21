scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 21, 2020
Top news

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar, a former IAS officer has been appointed in place of Ashok Lavasa, who had offered his resignation earlier this week.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 10:59:59 pm
Former Finance Secretary, Rajiv Kumar. (Twitter/RajivKumar)

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday appointed former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as the new Election Commissioner.

Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed in place of Ashok Lavasa, who had resigned earlier this week to join Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president next month.

Kumar will take charge on August 31.

Before joining the Finance Ministry, Kumar was the Establishment Officer in the Department of Personnel and Training. He was instrumental in many initiatives including streamlining of promotion and appointment process done by the ACC.

While Sunil Arora is the Chief Election Commissioner, the other Election Commissioner, aside from Kumar now, is Sushil Chandra.

Lavasa had submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and had requested to be relieved on August 31. He still had over two years left in his term at the Election Commission of India. He would have retired as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in October 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 21: Latest News

Advertisement