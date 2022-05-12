Rajiv Kumar to replace Sushil Chandra as Chief Election Commissioner

Updated: May 12, 2022 1:46:30 pm
Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India.
“Shri Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14 May, 2022,” a press note by the Ministry of Law stated.
Sharing the notice over Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.
In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022
