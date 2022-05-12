scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Rajiv Kumar to replace Sushil Chandra as Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar will take charge on May 15.

Updated: May 12, 2022 1:46:30 pm
Rajiv Kumar will take charge as the Chief Election Commissioner on May 15 (File)

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India.

“Shri Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14 May, 2022,” a press note by the Ministry of Law stated.

Sharing the notice over Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

