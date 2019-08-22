Rajiv Gauba appointed next Cabinet Secretary

HOME SECRETARY Rajiv Gauba was appointed Cabinet Secretary for a two-year term on Wednesday.

Gauba has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat till the time he takes over the top post, according to a decision of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Gauba will replace P K Sinha whose three-month extension, after a four-year term, runs out this month. Gauba will take charge on August 30, said the order.

A 1982-batch IAS officer from the Jharkhand cadre, Gauba was Urban Development Secretary before assuming the Home Secretary post for two years.

In other major changes, 1985-batch IAS officer Ajay Kumar has been appointed Defence Secretary. He is currently Secretary, Defence Production. Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer from 1985 batch Brij Kumar Agarwal was appointed Secretary to the Lokpal.

1986 batch Subhash Chandra from Karnataka cadre was made Secretary, Defence production.