Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Action against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to divert public attention from main issues: Congress

The government has cancelled the FCRA licences of the two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for alleged violation of laws.

FILE-Congress former president Sonia Gandhi casts her vote during the election for the party president in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo)

The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country.

The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the RGF and the RGCT — two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi — for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Sunday.

“They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them,” said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.

The economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he said.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:43:45 pm
