Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to former PM

Monday, May 21, marks the 27th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 kms from Chennai. Gandhi was in the area to address public meeting in support of a Congress Lok Sabha nominee when he was killed in a suicide bombing. He became the youngest PM of India at 40 when he assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. He was not too keen on entering politics but joined Congress at the behest of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi, an MP, died in a plane crash in 1980. He married Sonia Gandhi in 1968 and was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before his days as a politician. Due to Monday being his death anniversary, the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy to the Karnataka Assembly as the new chief minister was deferred to Wednesday.
On the evening of October 31, 1984, Rajiv Gandhi was made the prime minister of India after former PM Indira Gandhi was killed by two of her bodyguards the same morning. His time in office was full of controversy. Immediately after his mother's death, his first challenge was to bring normalcy in the national capital and Punjab which were hit by anti-Sikh riots. When elections were called in December the same year, the Congress party won by a landslide majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajiv Gandhi remained PM. He had also helped dismantle a coup in the Maldives, which had led to open conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). In 1991, it was an LTTE suicide bomber which had detonated an RDX device at his rally.
Former Union minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi in a message on twitter. "My heartfelt tributes to bharat ratan former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary," he said.
Karnataka Minister KJ George paid respects to the late prime minister. In a message on twitter, he said, "My humble tributes to the maker of Modern India, Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India - The Man of vision, Shri. Rajiv Gandhi ji, on his martyrdom day today. Let's strive and endure to make India of his dreams come true."
Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary. "Rajiv Gandhi’s vision and work propelled India into the 21st century as a modern and strong nation. On his ‘punya tithi’ we pay homage to his sacred memory," he said on twitter.
Before joining politics, Rajiv Gandhi was a professional pilot with state-owned Indian Airlines. (Source: @szarita/Twitter)
Rajiv Gandhi during his address at the United Nations (Source: @szarita/Twitter)
Here are some photos of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Source: @szarita/Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia paid respects to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. "My tribute to the illustrious leader Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on the 27th anniversary of his martyrdom - a man who revolutionised our nation in many a way," he said on twitter.
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar pays tributes to late PM Rajiv Gandhi. In a message on twitter, Shivakumar said, "My humble tribute to our visionary Former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on the 27th Anniversary of his Martyrdom."
Congress leader and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid homage to the late prime minister.
Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupram paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi. 'Remembering the visionary leader Bharat Ratna Former Prime Minister of India Sri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He is the architect of modern India, brought revolution in Panchayat Raj system & an inspiration for millions of youth,' he wrote.
Congress national spokesperson P L Punia paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi. "Grateful nation salute and pay homage to its greatest ever visionary leader late Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary today," he said on twitter.
Former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit also paid respects at the samadhi at Veer Bhumi. Here she is seen with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)
AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee laying flowers at the Rajiv Gandhi samadhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi pays homage to the late prime minister. On a message on social media, he says:
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee remembered Rajiv Gandhi and conveyed a message through Twitter.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. Accompanying him is Sonia Gandhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot prays at the Veer Bhumi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Sonia Gandhi, AICC president and wife of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, lays flowers at the memorial at Veer Bhumi. (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)
Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also paid tributes to father-in-law Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi pay floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi's samadhi Veer Bhumi in the national capital (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter this morning.
Hello. Welcome to our blog. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber who detonated an RDX device at a campaign rally where he was speaking. Follow our blog for updates.