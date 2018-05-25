Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to former PM

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest PM of India at 40 when he assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984.

Monday, May 21, marks the 27th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 kms from Chennai. Gandhi was in the area to address public meeting in support of a Congress Lok Sabha nominee when he was killed in a suicide bombing.  He became the youngest PM of India at 40 when he assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. He was not too keen on entering politics but joined Congress at the behest of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi, an MP, died in a plane crash in 1980. He married Sonia Gandhi in 1968 and was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before his days as a politician. Due to Monday being his death anniversary, the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy to the Karnataka Assembly as the new chief minister was deferred to Wednesday.

Rajiv Gandhi was the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He was killed in a bomb blast in Tamil Nadu while campaigning for a Congress candidate.

15:57 (IST) 21 May 2018
Ashok Gehlot remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
15:55 (IST) 21 May 2018
Not enough credit given to Rajiv Gandhi for economic liberalisation: Neena Gopal
14:13 (IST) 21 May 2018
Sachin Pilot pays respects

Former Union minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi in a message on twitter. "My heartfelt tributes to bharat ratan former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary," he said. 

13:18 (IST) 21 May 2018
K J George pays respects

Karnataka Minister KJ George paid respects to the late prime minister. In a message on twitter, he said, "My humble tributes to the maker of Modern India, Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India - The Man of vision, Shri. Rajiv Gandhi ji, on his martyrdom day today. Let's strive and endure to make India of his dreams come true."

12:50 (IST) 21 May 2018
Pawan Kumar Bansal pays homage

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary. "Rajiv Gandhi’s vision and work propelled India into the 21st century as a modern and strong nation. On his ‘punya tithi we pay homage to his sacred memory," he said on twitter.

12:31 (IST) 21 May 2018
The former PM as professional pilot

Before joining politics, Rajiv Gandhi was a professional pilot with state-owned Indian Airlines. (Source: @szarita/Twitter)

12:30 (IST) 21 May 2018
UN address

Rajiv Gandhi during his address at the United Nations (Source: @szarita/Twitter)

12:29 (IST) 21 May 2018
From the archives

Here are some photos of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Source: @szarita/Twitter)

12:22 (IST) 21 May 2018
Jyotiraditya Scindia pays respects

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia paid respects to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. "My tribute to the illustrious leader Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on the 27th anniversary of his martyrdom - a man who revolutionised our nation in many a way," he said on twitter.

11:40 (IST) 21 May 2018
D K Shivakumar pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar pays tributes to late PM Rajiv Gandhi. In a message on twitter, Shivakumar said, "My humble tribute to our visionary Former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on the 27th Anniversary of his Martyrdom." 

11:35 (IST) 21 May 2018
Bhupinder Singh Hooda pays homage

Congress leader and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid homage to the late prime minister. 

11:32 (IST) 21 May 2018
Sanjay Nirupam pays respects

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupram paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi. 'Remembering the visionary leader Bharat Ratna Former Prime Minister of India Sri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He is the architect of modern India, brought revolution in Panchayat Raj system & an inspiration for millions of youth,' he wrote. 

10:25 (IST) 21 May 2018
P L Punia pays respects

Congress national spokesperson P L Punia paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi. "Grateful nation salute and pay homage to its greatest ever visionary leader late Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary today," he said on twitter.

09:53 (IST) 21 May 2018
Sheila Dikshit pays tribute

Former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit also paid respects at the samadhi at Veer Bhumi. Here she is seen with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)

09:39 (IST) 21 May 2018
Digvijay Singh pays truibutes

AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

09:30 (IST) 21 May 2018
Former president Pranab Mukherjee at the venue

Former president Pranab Mukherjee laying flowers at the Rajiv Gandhi samadhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

09:10 (IST) 21 May 2018
Randeep Singh Surjewala pays homage

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi pays homage to the late prime minister. On a message on social media, he says:

09:03 (IST) 21 May 2018
Mamata Banerjee remembers the late PM

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee remembered Rajiv Gandhi and conveyed a message through Twitter. 

08:56 (IST) 21 May 2018
Former PM Manmohan Singh lays flowers

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. Accompanying him is Sonia Gandhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

08:52 (IST) 21 May 2018
Ashok Gehlot at Veer Bhumi

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot prays at the Veer Bhumi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

08:45 (IST) 21 May 2018
Sonia Gandhi lays flowers

Sonia Gandhi, AICC president and wife of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, lays flowers at the memorial at Veer Bhumi.  (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)

08:40 (IST) 21 May 2018
Robert Vadra also pays tribute

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also paid tributes to father-in-law Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

08:31 (IST) 21 May 2018
Floral tributes at Veer Bhumi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi pay floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi's samadhi Veer Bhumi in the national capital (Express Photos by Anil Sharma) 

08:25 (IST) 21 May 2018
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter this morning. 

08:23 (IST) 21 May 2018

Hello. Welcome to our blog. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber who detonated an RDX device at a campaign rally where he was speaking. Follow our blog for updates. 

On the evening of October 31, 1984, Rajiv Gandhi was made the prime minister of India after former PM Indira Gandhi was killed by two of her bodyguards the same morning. His time in office was full of controversy. Immediately after his mother's death, his first challenge was to bring normalcy in the national capital and Punjab which were hit by anti-Sikh riots. When elections were called in December the same year, the Congress party won by a landslide majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajiv Gandhi remained PM. He had also helped dismantle a coup in the Maldives, which had led to open conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). In 1991, it was an LTTE suicide bomber which had detonated an RDX device at his rally.

