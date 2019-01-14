Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict seeks permission to address media

One of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has written to Tamil Nadu prison authorities, seeking permission to address the media to speak about his incarceration since 1991.

The convict, Robert Pious, had in June 2017, written to the government seeking mercy killing and had requested that his body be sent to his family in Sri Lanka.

His latest letter, written last week, addressed the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) and requested permission to meet mediapersons to tell the world his story, and pleaded to consider his request on humanitarian grounds.

In his letter, he said he was writing the letter as the Governor had not taken a decision on his release even after the state government recommended a premature release.

“I was denied justice for 28 years, and I continue to die everyday in prison. In between, my father died, my mother is unwell and there is nobody to attend her. My wife and daughter live far away. I sought mercy killing in this situation last year but it was never considered…I wish to meet the media to tell the world about my story,” he wrote, recalling his arrival in India with his pregnant wife for the delivery of their child in 1990 when Sri Lanka was facing war.

His letter said the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 shattered their lives forever.