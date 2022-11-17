Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order releasing six convicts

The Centre on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 11 order allowing the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts was passed without affording it an adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government also highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case, PTI reported.

The court had set free all the six convicts serving life terms for the assassination in 1991 of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, extending to them the benefit of its order releasing co-convict A G Perarivalan nearly six months ago. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna had said that “the appellants are directed to be set at liberty if not required in any other matter”.

The bench noted that the six had spent over three decades in jail in the case and said that their conduct was satisfactory in this period during which they had pursued studies as well. On Nalini, the court took into account that she was a woman.

Those who have been allowed premature release are Nalini Sriharan, Santhan alias Raviraj, Murugan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran alias Ravi.

On May 18, the apex court had ordered the release of Perarivalan, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. On Friday, the bench said the same order will apply to the six other accused as well.

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE woman suicide bomber when he was in Sriperumbudur to attend a rally before elections. Dhanu, who was identified as the suicide bomber, went close to Gandhi during the rally and bowed as if to touch his feet, before detonating the bomb she was wearing inside her salwar kameez. Apart from Gandhi, nearly 15 others were killed in the blast, and several were injured.