Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order releasing six convicts

The Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts including Nalini Sriharan in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi convicts Nalini Sriharan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Murugan after being released from Tamil Nadu's jail on Saturday (PTI)

The Centre on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 11 order allowing the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts was passed without affording it an adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government also highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case, PTI reported.

Also Read |After 31 years in prison, Nalini Sriharan wants to join daughter in UK

The court had set free all the six convicts serving life terms for the assassination in 1991 of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, extending to them the benefit of its order releasing co-convict A G Perarivalan nearly six months ago. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna had said that “the appellants are directed to be set at liberty if not required in any other matter”.

The bench noted that the six had spent over three decades in jail in the case and said that their conduct was satisfactory in this period during which they had pursued studies as well. On Nalini, the court took into account that she was a woman.

Those who have been allowed premature release are Nalini Sriharan, Santhan alias Raviraj, Murugan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran alias Ravi.

Explained: |The story of Nalini Sriharan, and her role in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

On May 18, the apex court had ordered the release of Perarivalan, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. On Friday, the bench said the same order will apply to the six other accused as well.

Also Explained |Long wait and many twists in the story of Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE woman suicide bomber when he was in Sriperumbudur to attend a rally before elections.  Dhanu, who was identified as the suicide bomber, went close to Gandhi during the rally and bowed as if to touch his feet, before detonating the bomb she was wearing inside her salwar kameez. Apart from Gandhi, nearly 15 others were killed in the blast, and several were injured.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:26:31 pm
Cong asks Ajay Maken to continue as crisis in Rajasthan party unit deepens

