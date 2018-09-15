Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Have not approached Centre on convicts’ release, says TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File)

Denying reports that the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has been forwarded to the Centre, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said his decision would be taken in a “just and fair manner” and in accordance with the Constitution.

A press statement released by the Raj Bhawan clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The statement read: “It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues.”

“All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution,” it further said.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on September 9. The Tamil Nadu government had moved an application under Article 161 of the Constitution which gives the Governor the power to pardon, suspend, remit or commute sentences of people, in certain cases, who have been proved guilty in court. All seven accused namely, V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in jail since 1991.

Certain Tamil outfits claimed that the Governor had sent the recommendation to the Centre and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi had called for a rally on September 26 in protest.

