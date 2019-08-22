Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Madras HC extends convict Nalini’s parole by three weeks

Almost a month after being granted ordinary parole of 30 days, Nalini Sriharan, convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, was granted three more weeks of parole by the Madras High Court Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Her parole period expires on August 25. Read in Tamil

The 52-year-old was released on July 25 to make arrangements for her daughter Haritha’s wedding. Her daughter was born in the prison.

Nalini, one of India’s longest-serving prisoners, was arrested on June 15, 1991, 28 years ago. This is the first time that she is out on parole since her arrest. Brief emergency paroles granted to her since her arrest have lasted only a few hours — once for her brother’s wedding, and on another occasion after her father’s death in 2016.

The conditions of the parole prohibit her from meeting politicians, making public statements, and giving interviews to the media.

The Supreme Court in 1999 upheld the death sentence against Nalini and six other perpetrators. In 2000, Nalini’s death sentence was commuted to life.