A loving father who taught me never to hate: Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday paid tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he said Rajiv was not only “a patriot and a visionary” for India, but a “loving father” who taught him “never to hate, to forgive and to love all beings”.

Rahul, along with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhoomi in New Delhi this morning.

Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot & a visionary, whose far sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings. #Rajiv75 #SadbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/gaozH8h06r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, paid tribute to Rajiv. “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary,” he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too offered homage to Rajiv on his birth anniversary.

On Monday, Rahul said Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary will be marked with memorial events across India this week. “To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” the former Congress chief had tweeted.

In a video message, Rahul pointed out the achievements of the former prime minister in the field of Information and Technology and enhancing better communication facilities within the country.