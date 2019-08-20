Toggle Menu
A loving father who taught me never to hate: Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhoomi in New Delhi this morning.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday paid tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he said Rajiv was not only “a patriot and a visionary” for India, but a “loving father” who taught him “never to hate, to forgive and to love all beings”.

School students pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, paid tribute to Rajiv. “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary,” he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too offered homage to Rajiv on his birth anniversary.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Vir Bhoomi, New Delhi, on Monday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

On Monday, Rahul said Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary will be marked with memorial events across India this week. “To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” the former Congress chief had tweeted.

In a video message, Rahul pointed out the achievements of the former prime minister in the field of Information and Technology and enhancing better communication facilities within the country.

