Rajinikanth to meet Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries tomorrow

A week after holding a meeting with the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), actor Rajinikanth has convened a meeting again on Thursday in Chennai.

Amid intense speculation that the actor is likely to announce the launch date for his political party, senior functionaries of the RMM say the meeting will focus more on revamping the organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

One of the district secretaries who would be taking part in tomorrow’s meeting said it is highly unlikely Rajnikanth will announce the formal launch of his political party. He, however, added that the launch will be around April 14 and the party’s first rally will be in September.

“We received a phone call from the Mandram that there will be a meeting with Thalaivar on Thursday at the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai. We were asked to assemble around 8 a.m at the Mandapam. Last Friday, we had a similar meeting where we discussed a couple of things with Thalaivar. He asked us about the possibilities of conducting his first political rally in certain districts he had decided and we gave our suggestions. He spoke at length about the revamp needed in Mandram ahead of the elections,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

Last Friday, Actor Rajinikanth met all the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram at the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai.

When asked about why Rajinikanth was upset after last week’s meeting, the district secretary said the actor was displeased with the performance of a few members.

“Thalaivar was not satisfied with the performance of more than 20 district secretaries. He was very upset about the number of booth-level committees appointed across the state. He had instructed that 68,000 booth-level committees should be set up across the state and a 20-member team should be formed to monitor the developments. On Friday’s meeting when Thalaivar asked about the progress of the booth-level committees, he was shocked. He has decided to replace many of the existing party heads in the districts, he wants new faces for a majority of the districts. He informed us that just because we are district secretaries not all of us will be provided a senior position in the political party, he wants to keep the Mandram and the party separate,” the secretary belonging to a Central district in Tamil Nadu said.

A former Chennai district secretary of the RMM claimed the Mandram will see many changes in the upcoming days and the return of former Rajini Fans Association secretary Sathya Narayana will be one among them. “Thalaivar wants new faces in the party, he wants new Ideas and hence the senior functionaries who aren’t contributing much to the development of the Mandram will be shown the door. Most importantly, Sathya Narayana will be back in action. He was the head of Rajini Rasigar Mandram for close to 30 years. He was kept away from Mandram for a while but Thalaivar has decided to include him again. The party workers have been repeatedly raising complaints about the activities of RMM secretary Raju Mahalingam, this has reached Thalaivar. So very soon Mahalingam will be replaced by Sathya Narayana,” he added.

In 2017, Rajinikanth had announced he will enter politics and field his party members in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Terming his brand of politics as ‘spiritual’, Rajinikanth had said there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu for good leaders and leadership and if he comes to power he will revive former TN Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s rule that took care of the poor, down-trodden and middle-class.

