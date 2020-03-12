Rajinikanth to meet fans’ outfit today, may announce party launch details

Rajinikanth Rajinikanth

After his recent statements on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act irked the entire Opposition and many people in Tamil Nadu, and remarks expressing “disappointment” and confusion after a recent meeting with district level fans’ association leaders, actor-politician Rajinikanth has called for an impromptu meeting of the association’s top office-bearers in Chennai on Thursday.

Sources close to Rajinikanth said he is likely to make a decisive announcement about the date of launching his political party after the meeting.

A close associate said it has become a necessity for the superstar to do something urgent on the political front as a “damage-control” measure after his fans, who are supposed to be part of his upcoming political party, were upset with his reluctance to contest the next election.

“In the last meeting of district secretaries (of fans’ association), he indicated that he doesn’t want to promote himself or family members as election candidates, unlike (other leaders of) mainstream political parties,” the associate said. “It was a hint that he doesn’t want to contest elections and will only head the party. District secretaries opposed this and made it clear that there is no point in launching a party without Rajinikanth being the Chief Minister candidate.”

A district secretary from southern Tamil Nadu said the decision for a “massive membership drive” for the upcoming party had come from Rajinikanth, and they began earnestly. “But eventually we realised that there were questions on whether the membership drive was for the fans’ association or the party. There were people who made it clear that they do not want to join the party but only the association. He was unhappy with this feedback and we were told to temporarily stop the membership drive,” the office-bearer said.

