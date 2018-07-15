Rajinikanth supports proposal for simultaneous elections, says will save time and money

Rajinikanth was shooting for 35 days in Dehradun. Rajinikanth was shooting for 35 days in Dehradun.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has supported the idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country, saying it would save both money and time in conducting Lok Sabha and assembly elections at once.

“Holding polls together is definitely a welcome move. It should come. It will save time and money,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by PTI. “It would be good if all political parties understood (the advantages) and cooperate in facilitating simultaneous polls,” he added. The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, however, wants it to be considered after 2021 when the present state Assembly’s term would expire.

To give shape to the government’s concept of “one nation, one election”, the Law Commission’s internal working paper has recommended holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously but in two phases beginning in 2019. A consultation with political parties was held on July 7 and 8. The panel had on June 14 written to all recognised political parties seeking their views on the issue.

While nine parties have opposed the idea, Biju Janata Dal, the AIADMK and NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal have supported it. The Congress had rejected the Central government’s proposal for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying it was a “constitutional perversity” and was an attempt to “establish the tyranny of a few”.

It claimed that proposal went against the grain of the basic structure of the Constitution and will of the people. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that holding simultaneous elections would require the dissolution of several legislative Assemblies “which are still halfway (or less) through their terms” which would be a betrayal of the electorate in those states.”

