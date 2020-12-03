Rajinikanth takes the plunge, to announce political party in January 2021

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth. (File Photo)

Ending years of speculation, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajini said he would announce the details of his party launch on December 31, 2020. The state elections are slated for the summer.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, we will win and form an honest, non-corrupt, transparent and secular government,” Rajinikanth said.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth had met office-bearers of his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). Following the meeting, he told the media district secretaries of the club had expressed their opinions about his entry into politics. “I have shared my views as well. However, they promised that they will stand with whatever decision I take. I will make a decision as soon as possible,” he had said.

Sources told The Indian Express there was apprehension due to Rajinikanth’s health. The actor had had discussions with his friends on possibilities of digital campaigns, but this was ruled out as virtual rallies may not help much when rival leaders are on the ground.

