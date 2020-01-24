Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

Periyar row: Madras HC dismisses petition against Rajinikanth

The case pertains to the actor's speech on January 14 at an event of Tamil magazine Thuglak where he had claimed that Periyar had taken out a rally with undressed images of Lord Ram and Sita and that no news outlet barring Thuglak had published the same.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2020 1:27:08 pm
Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth Periyar remark, Rajinikanth remark against Periyar, police complaint against Rajinikanth, India news, Indian Express After Rajinikanth’s remarks, DVK chief Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth uttered a “blatant lie” and filed a police complaint against him. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against actor Rajinikanth for his remarks against reformer E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ as the petitioners withdrew the plea. Justice P Rajamanickam was hearing the petition by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, a fringe outfit.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the petitioners had approached the court without seeking the alternative remedy available to them. The judge asked the counsel for the petitioners if they would withdraw the petition.

After the counsels admitted they would do so, the judge recorded the same and dismissed the plea.

On January 14, at an event of Tamil magazine Thuglak, the Tamil actor had claimed that Periyar had taken out a rally with undressed images of Lord Ram and Sita. “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita – with a garland of sandal-featured ….,” he had said.

After Rajinikanth’s remarks, DVK chief Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth uttered a “blatant lie” and filed a police complaint against him.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, has refused to apologise for his comment. He added that his comments were based on news reports he had read.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement