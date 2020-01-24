Periyar row: Madras HC dismisses petition against Rajinikanth

After Rajinikanth’s remarks, DVK chief Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth uttered a “blatant lie” and filed a police complaint against him. (File Photo) After Rajinikanth’s remarks, DVK chief Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth uttered a “blatant lie” and filed a police complaint against him. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against actor Rajinikanth for his remarks against reformer E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ as the petitioners withdrew the plea. Justice P Rajamanickam was hearing the petition by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, a fringe outfit.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the petitioners had approached the court without seeking the alternative remedy available to them. The judge asked the counsel for the petitioners if they would withdraw the petition.

After the counsels admitted they would do so, the judge recorded the same and dismissed the plea.

On January 14, at an event of Tamil magazine Thuglak, the Tamil actor had claimed that Periyar had taken out a rally with undressed images of Lord Ram and Sita. “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita – with a garland of sandal-featured ….,” he had said.

After Rajinikanth’s remarks, DVK chief Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth uttered a “blatant lie” and filed a police complaint against him.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, has refused to apologise for his comment. He added that his comments were based on news reports he had read.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd