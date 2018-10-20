Rajinikanth on #MeToo: Great, but shouldn’t be misused by women

Speaking to reporters, the Tamil superstar said shooting for his film has come out well, and it was due to the hard work and commitment of the team that it was completed well before the deadline of November 6. (File) Speaking to reporters, the Tamil superstar said shooting for his film has come out well, and it was due to the hard work and commitment of the team that it was completed well before the deadline of November 6. (File)

Actor Rajinikanth Saturday described the Me Too movement as great for women, but warned that they shouldn’t misuse it. When asked about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Vairamuthu, he added that it has been denied by the Tamil writer and lyricist and suggested that the accusers file a case. Rajinikanth landed in Chennai Saturday after completing shooting for his upcoming film ‘Petta’ 15 days ahead of schedule.

Speaking to reporters, the Tamil superstar said shooting for his film has come out well, and it was due to the hard work and commitment of the team that it was completed well before the deadline of November 6.

Rajinikanth also denied rumours that he would launch his party on December 12, his birthday. “I won’t be launching my party on December 12, but close to 90 per cent of the work has been completed. I will announce the name of the party and other things at the right time and place.” Regarding the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added, “You will get to know my stand when the election dates are announced.”

‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’, the precursor of the political party, has created waves in last few days after members of the group stuck posters across the city on the importance of . Speculation has been rife that the actor would launch his party soon.

Separately, Rajinikanth welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, but added that “we should follow and respect the temple’s own historic tradition”.

The actor’s upcoming magnum opus movie ‘2Point0’ directed by Shankar is slated for release next month, on November 27.

