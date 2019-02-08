Rajinikanth meets Kamal Haasan, invites him to daughter’s wedding

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Thursday met actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan in Chennai to invite the latter to his daughter’s wedding. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is set to tie the knot with businessman and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11, 2019, in Chennai.

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya Rajnikanth made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kochadaiiyaan. Soundarya was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, and they have a son.

While Haasan announced his entry into electoral politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Rajinikanth is yet to announce his political outfit.

Earlier when asked about a possible tie-up with the Tamil superstar, Haasan said: “The alliance may or may not happen but wait for the manifestos…I hope it is not saffron. If it is going to be saffron, I can’t see a clear understanding (between us), unless he gives some other explanation that convinces my rational mind.”

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth had conveyed his best wishes to Haasan on his political plunge. “Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve the people of the state,” he had said earlier.