Rajinikanth likely to decide on his political entry tomorrow

Actor Rajinikanth is likely to announce his decision on entering politics at meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretaries on Monday.

The RMM functionaries have been asked to assemble at a marriage hall owned by him in Kodambakkam. “We got a call from the head office; all the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram have been asked to assemble at Raghavendra Mandapam on Monday morning. There is definitely a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, we are hoping for good news tomorrow,” AVK Raja, the Chennai Central constituency RMM secretary, said.

RMM has sought permission from the Kodambakkam police to accommodate 50 people at the marriage hall. They have assured that the participants will wear masks and maintain social distance.

This comes a month after a letter purportedly written by Rajinikanth went viral across the social media. Rajinikanth dismissed the contents of the letter as fake but admitted the part which talks about his health.

According to the leaked communiqué, doctors have advised Rajinikanth against entering politics in view of his health and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which posts challenges like conducting public meetings. The letter also claimed Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant abroad in 2016.

Rajinikanth is to resume shooting for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ since April due to the pandemic.

In October, Rajinikanth said he will spell out his political ambitions after discussing with the functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will float a party and contest in all the 234 constituencies in the assembly election. During a press conference in March this year, Rajinikanth said he will not be in the race for the Chief Minister post but will be heading the party while letting another team run the government if his party gets elected to power.

