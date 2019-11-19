‘If a situation arises…’:Rajinikanth on joining hands with Kamal Haasan

Actor Rajinikanth Tuesday said he was open to a tie up with fellow actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan for the welfare of Tamil Nadu if the situation demands.

Rajnikanth was responding to Haasan’s remarks that he is not averse to joining hands with Rajini Makkal Mandram.

“If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together,” Rajinikanth said in a brief interaction with media at the Chennai airport.

Rajinikanth did not field any candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying he has his sights set on the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He also did not back any party in the previous general election.

Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), however, contested in 40 Lok Sabha seats, 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. The party’s candidates had lost deposits in all the 40 seats, but finished third in a few constituencies behind the DMK and AIADMK.

Haasan also made a similar statement earlier saying the two would come together if the need arises.

“There is no need for creating a new bonding between myself and Rajinikanth. We have been friends for around 44 years. If the need arises, we will come together for the betterment of Tamil Nadu,” Haasan said.