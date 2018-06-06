Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’ screening: Karnataka HC asks cops to provide security to theatres

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had earlier announced a boycott of the film. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had earlier announced a boycott of the film.

THE KARNATAKA High Court on Tuesday directed police to provide security to theatres scheduled to screen the new Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala on Thursday amid threats of protests by Kannada groups over recent remarks made by the actor on the Cauvery water sharing dispute.

Following a plea by the producers of Kaala — Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law K Dhanush and daughter Aishwarya — expressing concern over a possible ban and protests, a single judge bench asked the police to provide protection for the film screening.

In the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections, Rajinikanth had suggested that any government that comes to power in Karnataka must implement in totality a Supreme Court order on the Cauvery river sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. Following the statement, officials of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had announced a boycott of the film.

In their petition in the court, the producers of Kaala cited a statement made by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy that was reported by the media as a sign of a possible ban on the film. The producers argued in court that the Karnataka government cannot ban the film since the Supreme Court in the case of Padmaavat had ruled that states have no authority to ban a film once it is cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Karnataka government, however, argued that no ban had been imposed on the screening of the film in the state. The government told the court that “ the state would definitely marshal its force to discharge its duty of upholding law and order”.

Justice G Narendar asked the producers “to furnish the details with regard to the places of exhibition of the film” and “such other information in their possession with regard to the organization of persons who are likely to prevent the exhibition”.

