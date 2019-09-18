Rajinikanth backs ‘One Country, One Language’, but says implementation tough in India 

Wading into the ‘One Country, One Language’ debate, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth Wednesday said the imposition of any language, not just Hindi, will face stiff opposition not only from the southern states but also some in North India.

Advertising

“A common language in any country will help its unity and development. Unfortunately, it is not possible in India. Not just Hindi, the imposition of any language will not be accepted by states in the south and even some in North India,” Rajinikanth said while speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport.

On Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hinted at making Hindi a common language across the country last week. Shah claimed that Hindi had the ability to “string the nation together”, and could be the “mark of India’s identity globally”.

His comments had drawn a sharp reaction from leaders across the country, especially from the south. In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief M K Stalin called it a “deliberate attempt” to make non-Hindi speakers feel like “second-class citizens”. The party will launch a statewide agitation on September 20 to protest the “Hindi imposition”.

Advertising

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had warned that any imposition would result in a stir “much bigger than the Jallikkattu protest, which was a relatively smaller one”.

READ | Why Tamil Nadu will again offer maximum pushback to Hindi

Rajinikanth, a Tamil superstar, chose not to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite announcing his political aspirations. While he is yet to launch his political outfit, there has been widespread speculation over his entry as he continues to meet political leaders and issues statements on national issues.