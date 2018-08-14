Rajinikanth criticises Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy for skipping Karunanidhi’s funeral

Heaping praise on his ‘friend’ Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth said while many thousands had entered politics due to him, “many hundreds became leaders” because of him. (File photo) Heaping praise on his ‘friend’ Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth said while many thousands had entered politics due to him, “many hundreds became leaders” because of him. (File photo)

Tamil superstar and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and his entire cabinet for not attending late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s funeral last week.

Rajinikanth said the entire country and scores of leaders were present at the burial. “Many leaders, ranging from state Governor Banwarilal Purohit to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, were present during the burial of Karunanidhi at the Marina. For his burial, the whole of India came. State honours were given by members of the three armed forces. He was given a 21-gun salute. But one thing remains. Tamil Nadu’s first citizen, the Chief Minister, shouldn’t he have come? Should not the entire cabinet have come? What will people think? Are you MGR (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran) or Jayalalithaa,” he asked while speaking at a memorial event organised by the South Indian Artistes Association for Karunanidhi. the event was also attended by Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin.

Both Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were considered rivals of Karunanidhi.

Heaping praise on his ‘friend’ Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth said while many thousands had entered politics due to him, “many hundreds became leaders” because of him.

Expressing his grief over Karunanidhi’s demise, Rajinikanth said he is unable to think of Tamil Nadu without him. “Karunanidhi had passed the DMK through various victories, defeats, and betrayals. If leaders from across the world used to visit Tamil Nadu, they would definitely meet Karunanidhi. I do not know who they will meet hereafter,” ANI quoted Rajinikanth as saying.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Tamil superstar’s remark asking why Palaniswamy did not attend Karunanidhi’s last rites, Minsiter D Jayakumar Tuesday said the statement showed his political immaturity. “Shows his political immaturity. He used Kalaignar’s death for political purposes, doesn’t know the history of TN politics,” ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying.

Karunanidhi, who died at the age of 94 on August 7, was buried next to mentor CN Annadurai with state honour the next day. The controversy over allocation of burial space for Karunanidhi, which was done by the state government on a court directive, Rajinikanth said he himself would have launched a protest if the government had appealed against the Madras High Court order, directing it to provide burial space to the Dravidian stalwart on Marina beach.

(With input from agencies)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd