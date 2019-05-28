Rajinikanth confirms attendance at ‘charismatic’ Modi’s swearing-in, has advice for Rahul Gandhi

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Tuesday confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30. Calling Modi a “charismatic leader,” Rajinikanth said, “In India after Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi is now a charismatic leader. The election victory is a victory for Modi.” Besides him, an invitation has also been extended to actor and politician Kamal Haasan.

On Rahul Gandhi’s offer to quit as Congress chief, the 68-year-old actor said, “He should not resign and should instead prove his calibre. In a democracy, the opposition should also be strong.” Read in Tamil

Apart from the two actors, leaders of all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations – Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan – have been invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony where Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister for the second time. BIMSTEC includes countries of the Bay of Bengal region and seeks to act as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

Leaders from Kyrgyz Republic (who is chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and Mauritius (who was the chief guest at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas) have also been invited.

Rajinikanth is yet to launch his political outfit, though, on December 31, 2017, he had announced his political entry. Though he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly elections, he has formed an organisation called Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).