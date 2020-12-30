Rajinikanth aborts plan to enter politics, cites health reasons

Rajinikanth, in his statement on Tuesday, cited his health condition and Covid-19 pandemic as main reasons for deciding against his political entry. (Photo: Rajinikanth/Twitter)

Actor Rajinikanth, whose much awaited announcement of a political party was to be made on December 31, issued a statement on Tuesday and clarified that he will not join politics, or form the party, in view of ill-health and the prevailing pandemic situation.

Rajinikanth’s statement released on social media said that different people may react differently if he continues to say that he would enter politics but at a later stage. “For that reason, with a heavy heart, let me make it clear that I am unable to form a political party and enter politics. Nobody can understand my pain in making this decision,” he said in the statement.

The actor’s political entry has been a rumour since 1996, and Rajinikanth himself made the announcement in December 2017. Amid speculations in recent months that he might change the plan due to Covid-19, in view of his vulnerable health status, Rajinikanth had, earlier in December, announced that he would launch the party in January 2021.

The date for the launch was to be announced on December 31.

Two days ago, after Rajinikanth, 71, was briefly hospitalised for minor fluctuations in blood pressure, the hospital issued an unusual bulletin which not only revealed his health status but also revealed details of medical advice given. Besides describing in detail the doctors’ advises, such as complete rest for one week, the bulletin stated that the actor had been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19, triggering rumours in political circles that it was a prelude to his plans to withdraw from the announcement of the party.

In his statement on Tuesday, Rajinikanth also stated that he was taking immunosuppressant medicines – seen as a way to communicate how vulnerable his health is. He thanked everyone who stood behind his preparations for the party launch and promised that he would serve people without getting into electoral politics.