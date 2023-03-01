Rajesh Malhotra PIB’s new Principal DG

Rajesh Malhotra, a 1989-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Malhotra succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday. Prakash had taken charge as Principal DG of the PIB in August 2022.

Malhotra will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India and take charge of his new role on March 1, 2023.

Malhotra, already designated as the Principal D-G, was handling the media and communication division of the ministries of Finance, and Corporate Affairs. He comes with 30 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for the Election Commission of India and various Central ministries and departments.

During the pandemic, he is credited with “effectively steering the media and communication policy in the Ministry of Finance in sync with various Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages announced by the government”.

He was associated with Election Commission of India as in-charge of media and communication for 21 years (1996-2017).

The I&B Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News) from March 1. She will succeed Mayank Agrawal who superannuated on Tuesday.