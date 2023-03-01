scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Rajesh Malhotra PIB’s new Principal DG

Malhotra, already designated as the Principal D-G, was handling the media and communication division of the ministries of Finance, and Corporate Affairs.

Listen to this article
Rajesh Malhotra PIB’s new Principal DG
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Rajesh Malhotra, a 1989-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Malhotra succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday. Prakash had taken charge as Principal DG of the PIB in August 2022.

Malhotra will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India and take charge of his new role on March 1, 2023.

Malhotra, already designated as the Principal D-G, was handling the media and communication division of the ministries of Finance, and Corporate Affairs. He comes with 30 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for the Election Commission of India and various Central ministries and departments.
During the pandemic, he is credited with “effectively steering the media and communication policy in the Ministry of Finance in sync with various Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages announced by the government”.

He was associated with Election Commission of India as in-charge of media and communication for 21 years (1996-2017).

Also Read
Narayan Rane to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Shashi Tharoor shares list of politi...
History can’t haunt present; no bigotry in Hinduism: Supreme Court
SC pulls up Punjab CM, Governor over spat on budget session, says both ar...
After hottest February since 1877, brace for more heat, says IMD

The I&B Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News) from March 1. She will succeed Mayank Agrawal who superannuated on Tuesday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 02:50 IST
Next Story

Bill making Gujarati must in schools passed

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close