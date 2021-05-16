Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav, close associate of Rahul Gandhi, died this morning due to illness.

46-year-old Satav was tested positive for Covid last month and had been admitted in Jehangir hospital for last 23 days. He had recovered from Covid but continued to had pneumonia, said city Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress leaders were continuosly in touch with hospital treating him, he said.

निशब्द ! आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज… राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी। अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ! जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

He was elected to Lok Sabha from Hingoli in Maharashtra in 2014 but didnot contest in 2019. However, the Congress got him elected to Rajya Sabha. He was son of former state minister Rajani Satav.

Satav was Congress General Secretary and incharge of party affairs in Gujarat.

He was earlier president of Indian Youth Congress. He had his higher education in Pune.