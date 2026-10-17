In J&K, two bureaucrats, different paths — one viral controversy

The inquiry against Rajeev Ranjan Kumar over his remarks to a woman Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat is not the senior IAS officer’s only brush with controversy. A 2010-batch IAS officer, Ranjan is among those booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged illegal issuance of gun licences between 2012 and 2016.

This comes as a video purportedly showing Ranjan abusing Beenish Wani, a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer, during a review meeting went viral. An inquiry has been ordered against him, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Ranjan holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from B.I.T. Sindri, while Wani has an MSc in Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition from Kashmir University.

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Ranjan, 49, whose cadre merged with the AGMUT cadre following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, hails from Bihar. Wani, a 42-year-old 2015-batch KAS officer, is from Srinagar. Both work in the labour department: Ranjan is the administrative secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, while Wani is assistant director, Employment, in Ganderbal.

The two civil servants could not be reached for their comments

From DRDO scientist to IAS – the rise of Rajeev Ranjan Kumar

Ranjan has held several key administrative positions, including district magistrate of Kupwara, Commissioner of Survey and Land Records, and Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Officials who knew Ranjan before he joined the IAS recalled his academic and professional achievements. After completing his BTech, he joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist and went on to lead a team working on a strategic missile project, they said.

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He later suffered a serious accident while serving in the DRDO and remained in a coma for an extended period, according to the officials. After recovering, he cleared the Indian Engineering Services examination and joined the Indian Railway Service before clearing the UPSC examination and entering the IAS in 2010.

Officials said his academic record and career achievements contributed to his being entrusted with key administrative positions, including in the Revenue Department, even after the CBI case was registered against him.

During his tenure as Kupwara district magistrate, he was allegedly involved in issuing gun licences to unauthorised people in exchange for money. He is among 13 IAS and three KAS officers booked by the CBI in connection with allegations that more than 2.74 lakh gun licences were issued for monetary considerations between 2012 and 2016, when Jammu and Kashmir was a state. Investigators have pegged the alleged scam at more than Rs 100 crore.

The CBI registered a case against Ranjan in October 2018 and arrested him in 2020. A Srinagar court subsequently remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, prompting the then state government to suspend him.

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After being granted bail, Ranjan was reinstated in 2021 and posted as Additional Secretary in the Revenue Department.

In 2024, following a PIL in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, the Central Government granted the investigating agency sanction to initiate prosecution proceedings against him.

In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint against Ranjan, his father, Kripa Shanker Roy, and brother, Jyoti Ranjan, along with nearly two dozen others, including serving and retired government officials, gun dealers and middlemen, before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases in Jammu, seeking their prosecution on money-laundering charges.

The ED has accused the group of undermining the state’s security by issuing arms licences in violation of prescribed rules for wrongful gains. It has sought action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

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Officials who have worked with Ranjan described him as a “soft-spoken and humble bureaucrat” and said they were surprised by the video.

“He’s not the kind to lose his cool easily and use such language against a woman officer,” a senior KAS officer said. “However, what happened at the meeting is unfortunate.”

Beenish Wani

Wani, a junior-scale KAS officer, comes from an affluent, politically connected Kashmiri business family based in Srinagar’s Dal Gate area.

Her grandfather, Haji Ghulam Mohammad Wani, was a close associate of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and served as the first president of Auqaf, now the Waqf Board, in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. Her father, Mohammad Maqbool Wani, was an A-class contractor who also undertook civil works at Raj Bhawan.

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Her aunt married into the family of Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, who served as Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1953 to 1964. The Wani family was among Kashmir’s early hoteliers.

Wani studied at Presentation Convent in Srinagar. Before clearing the KAS examination in 2015, she worked as a dietician at Medanta and Fortis in Delhi. She holds an MSc in Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition from Kashmir University. Her husband is also in government service.

Before her current posting, Wani served as assistant director in the Information and Public Relations Department. Former colleagues described her as cooperative, punctual and hardworking, saying she supported junior staff and consistently met her targets.

Several KAS officers observed a pen-down strike on Friday in support of their colleague. Some officials, however, said Ranjan had always been courteous towards them.