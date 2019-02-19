Rajeev Kumar likely to hand over charge as Kolkata police commissioner today

Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been in the centre of a controversy over the CBI questioning him in the Saradha chit fund scam case, is likely to hand over charge to his successor on Tuesday, following an Election Commission directive. Sources said name of the new commissioner would be announced Tuesday.

Kumar was made Kolkata police commissioner in May 2016 and will complete his three-year tenure soon. He was due for transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources said he is likely to join the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

After the BJP and the Congress accused Kumar of tapping the phones of their leaders, the Election Commission told the state government to replace him during the Assembly elections. He was later reinstated. Sources said the state BJP has been putting pressure on its central leadership to replace a section of IPS officers seen as close to Banerjee before the Lok Sabha polls, and Kumar heads the list.

Some IPS officers who were part of a team set up to probe the Saradha case were on the CBI’s radar. Kumar was questioned by the CBI in Shillong following a Supreme Court directive asking him to cooperate in the investigation. The court chose Shillong as the neutral meeting place “to avoid unnecessary controversy” and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested. The CBI approached the Supreme Court after its officers were prevented by the Kolkata Police when they went to Kumar’s residence to question him on February 3.