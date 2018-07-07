Ghaziabad: Rajdhani Express briefly halted after bomb scare, no explosives found

Authorities received the call after the train departed from New Delhi Railway Station. (Source: ANI) Authorities received the call after the train departed from New Delhi Railway Station. (Source: ANI)

A Bhubaneshwar bound Rajdhani Express train was halted at Ghaziabad railway station following a bomb threat call on Saturday. Authorities received the call after the train departed from the New Delhi Railway Station.

A bomb squad with dogs and other devices were pressed into service and the train was vacated. However, the authorities failed to find anything, after which the train resumed its journey to Bhuvaneshwar.

“The entire train was searched by Police bomb disposal unit, dog squad, and a joint team of GRP and RPF. The Police is questioning the caller who gave the information about the bomb in the train. No such bomb or any other object was found in the train,” said Akash Tomar, SP (City), Ghaziabad.

(More details awaited)

