Rajdhani Express fire: Railways forms high-level committee for detailed probe

Rajdhani Express fire news: The West Central Railway (WCR) has formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the fire incident of train number 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, said that a six-member high-level committee comprising very senior officers have been constituted to probe the incident.

Rajdhani Express fire incident

The committee has been nominated by the General Manager, WCR, comprising senior officers from West Central Railway, ICF and RDSO. Principal Chief Safety Officer/WCR (PCSO) has been appointed as the Convener of the committee. Other members include Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/WCR (PCEE), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/WCR (PCME), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/ICF, Executive Director/PS & EMU/RDSO and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/WCR (PCSC).