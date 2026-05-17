Rajdhani Express fire: Railways forms high-level committee for detailed probe

Rajdhani Express fire news: The West Central Railway (WCR) has formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the fire incident of train number 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, said that a six-member high-level committee comprising very senior officers have been constituted to probe the incident.
The committee has been nominated by the General Manager, WCR, comprising senior officers from West Central Railway, ICF and RDSO. Principal Chief Safety Officer/WCR (PCSO) has been appointed as the Convener of the committee. Other members include Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/WCR (PCEE), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/WCR (PCME), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/ICF, Executive Director/PS & EMU/RDSO and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/WCR (PCSC).
As per the provisions of the Accident Manual, the committee has been directed to complete the inquiry within the stipulated timeframe. “The committee will conduct a detailed examination of the causes of the incident, technical aspects and safety parameters so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future,” the Railways said in a statement.
Rajdhani Express fire near Ratlam
On Sunday morning at around 5:15 am, a fire incident occurred in an AC coach and one LWRRM (Luggage Brake & Generator Car) of the Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. The incident was reported in the B-1 coach while the train was running between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations in the Kota Division of the WCR zone. Following the incident, the OHE supply was immediately switched off and the affected coach was detached from the rake. No injury or casualty was reported among passengers or railway staff.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More