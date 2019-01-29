Rajdev Ranjan murder case: Charges framed against Shahabuddin, six others

Charges were framed against former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and six others in the murder case of journalist Rajdev Ranjan Tuesday in Bihar, ANI reported. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 12.

The CBI had last year filed a chargesheet against all of them in a Muzaffarpur court. The other named in the chargesheet are Laddan Mian alias Azharuddin Beg, Rishu Kumar Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar and Sonu Kumar Gupta.

The former MP and other accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 302 (punishment for murder) as well as section 34 of the Arms Act.

Ranjan, the Siwan town bureau chief for a Hindi daily Hindustan was shot dead in July 2016 at Phal Mandi near the town station. Two bullets had pierced through Ranjan- one on the forehead and the other on the neck.

Ranjan’s elder brother Kalicharan, had said after the murder: “Everyone can guess who the killer is, but who can name him? Let there be a CBI probe. We have little trust in the Grand Alliance government.”

Ranjan had penned several reports on court proceedings against the RJD strongman who had several cases pending against him.