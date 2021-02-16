scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

SC registers suo motu criminal contempt case against anchor Rajdeep Sardesai over tweets against judiciary

The case was registered by the Supreme Court based on a petition by one Aastha Khurana.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2021 8:42:14 pm
rajdeep sardesai, rajdeep sardesai amit malviya fight, rajdeep sardesai amit malviya twitter poll, bjp it cell, Editors Guild of IndiaTelevision anchor Rajdeep Sardesai. (File)

A suo motu criminal contempt case has been registered by the Supreme Court against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his August 2020 tweets allegedly criticising the judiciary.

The case was registered by the Supreme Court based on a petition by one Aastha Khurana, the Bar and Bench reported.

The developments come five months after Attorney General KK Venugopal refused to initiate criminal proceedings against the TV anchor on basis of the same complaint.

In his complaint, the petitioner has referred to two tweets made by Rajdeep in July and August 2020.

While one of the tweets was in connection with the contempt case on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in which he was fined Re 1, the other tweet was about former Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra, Bar and Bench reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X