SC registers suo motu criminal contempt case against anchor Rajdeep Sardesai over tweets against judiciary

A suo motu criminal contempt case has been registered by the Supreme Court against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his August 2020 tweets allegedly criticising the judiciary.

The case was registered by the Supreme Court based on a petition by one Aastha Khurana, the Bar and Bench reported.

Supreme Court registers suo motu criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai over tweets allegedly against judiciary. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Jf0gCUO9JE — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) February 16, 2021

The developments come five months after Attorney General KK Venugopal refused to initiate criminal proceedings against the TV anchor on basis of the same complaint.

In his complaint, the petitioner has referred to two tweets made by Rajdeep in July and August 2020.

While one of the tweets was in connection with the contempt case on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in which he was fined Re 1, the other tweet was about former Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra, Bar and Bench reported.