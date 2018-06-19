Rajbhar-Shivpal meeting in Varanasi: BJP MLA calls SBSP chief dog over Shivpal meet

BJP’s Ballia MLA Surendra Singh BJP’s Ballia MLA Surendra Singh

A recent remark by BJP’s Ballia MLA Surendra Singh in reference to Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar’s recent meeting with SP leader Shivpal Yadav, has led to a war of words between the two.

It all began with Singh indirectly comparing the BJP ally chief to a dog, while Rajbhar responded by claiming that Singh should be sent to an “asylum” as he had “lost his mind”.

Rajbhar had met Shivpal in Varanasi last week. While he had said that his meeting with Shivpal, who he knows well, should not be politicised, Singh on Saturday said while speaking to reporters in Ballia, “BJP ke srestha netaon ne jo Rajbhar ko samman diya hai…vyakti ka sanskar har jagah bolta hain……lobh mein kahin bhi jane ka swabhav kutte ka hota hai…to agar Rajnaitik labh ke liye, arthik labh le liye kahin bhi daur ke jana to vastav mein hi rajnaitik kutton ka pehchan hai…(The BJP and its leaders have given Rajbhar respect…it is an individual’s values that speak…it is a dog’s nature to go anywhere in greed…so if someone goes anywhere for political or personal gain, that is the nature of a dog).”

During his visit to Varanasi on Friday, Rajbhar had said, “He (Surendra Singh) has lost his mind and does not know what he is speaking about and against whom. He spoke against Union Minister Rajnath Singh, compared employees to prostitutes and even talked about changing the name of Taj Mahal. He has lost his mind and should be admitted to a mental asylum.”

“He is the problem of his own party and I leave it upon them to take necessary steps,” he further said, adding that Singh was behaving like a “petty thief”.

Responding to Rajbhar’s remarks, Singh told The Indian Express, “It is good that he has stopped talking about my government and has started concentrating on me. Madness for something is a sign of a character. PM Narendra Modi is mad about working for his country, Prahlad was mad. Rajbhar…has found his counter in me and I am sure that he will now stop speaking unnecessarily.”

The MLA said that no one from his party had reprimanded him for his remarks against Rajbhar because everyone was troubled by the latter’s “big mouth”.

