Rajasthan’s Barmer railway station redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Check project cost, features

Redevelopment of Barmer railway station: The redevelopment work at Rajasthan’s Barmer railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) has been completed. The stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). Presently, Barmer Railway Station serves as a halt for 28 trains, with an average of 7,603 passengers travelling from the station daily.

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Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Barmer stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). (Image: NWR) Barmer stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). (Image: NWR)

Barmer railway station in Rajasthan modernised

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said that the redevelopment of Barmer railway station is almost complete. “Redevelopment of Barmer railway station has almost completed and ready for inauguration,” he said.