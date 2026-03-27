Rajasthan’s Barmer railway station redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Check project cost, features

Redevelopment of Barmer railway station: The redevelopment work at Rajasthan’s Barmer railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) has been completed. The stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). Presently, Barmer Railway Station serves as a halt for 28 trains, with an average of 7,603 passengers travelling from the station daily.
Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
Barmer stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). (Image: NWR)
Barmer railway station in Rajasthan modernised
Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said that the redevelopment of Barmer railway station is almost complete. “Redevelopment of Barmer railway station has almost completed and ready for inauguration,” he said.
According to NWR, there has been a continuous rise in rail passenger traffic in Barmer following the presence of oil and gas (Mangala field), energy (JSW), and mineral extraction (Bentonite, Gypsum, Salt) industries. These industries have given a boost to the local economy.
Barmer stations falls under the administrative control of Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). (Image: NWR)
Upgradation of Barmer railway station in Rajasthan: Check cost, features
The Barmer Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 16.18 crore. The station has been equipped with modern facilities designed to ensure a convenient, accessible, and superior travel experience for passengers. Following this redevelopment, Barmer Station will play an important role in the socio-economic advancement of the region.
The redevelopment works undertaken at the station include a modern circulating area with separate entry and exit gates, extensive landscaping, dedicated parking zones for autos, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers, a designated drop-off/pick-up porch for passengers, and a wide, double-height main entrance.
Apart from these, there are separate and upgraded waiting halls for men and women, retiring rooms and dormitories, a new VIP guest lounge, and a Station Superintendent’s office.
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Other improvements include the installation of elevator facilities on the existing Foot Over Bridge (FOB), aesthetic beautification of the station’s façade, a new 12-meter-wide FOB, new platform shelters, accessible toilet blocks and drinking water booths for persons with disabilities, improved signage and hoardings across the station, among others.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More