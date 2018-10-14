Rajasthan: Zika virus cases rise to 55

Of the 55 affected, 38 have recovered. (Source: File Photo) Of the 55 affected, 38 have recovered. (Source: File Photo)

The total number of Zika virus cases in Jaipur reached 55 on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Rajasthan Health Department. The department said 279 teams have been deployed in the wards affected by the disease in Shastri Nagar area. Of the 55 affected, 38 have recovered, it said.

A review meeting was held by Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary, Medical & Health and Family Welfare Department, on Saturday evening. In a statement, the department said that out of 11,895 houses surveyed so far, 2,269 have been found positive for mosquito breeding. According to officials, the first case was reported on September 23, following which tests established traces of the virus in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on September 26.

