A 56-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar died by suicide after allegedly being duped of lakhs of rupees by an interstate cyber fraud gang that blackmailed her using AI-generated photographs and videos, and threatened to implicate her son in a criminal case.

Police have arrested six persons, including the alleged mastermind, from Bihar and detained three juveniles in connection with the case.

The deceased — Madhubala Thakur, a resident of Subhash Colony in Jhalawar — had allegedly consumed poison after being subjected to repeated financial extortion and mental harassment. Based on a complaint filed by her daughter, Kalpana Thakur, on November 1, the Kotwali Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide.