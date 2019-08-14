Rajasthan woman suffers miscarriage after gangrape, five arrested

Police in Rajasthan’s Banswara district have arrested five men for allegedly gangraping a 20-year-old pregnant woman when she was travelling with her male friend on the Banswara-Jaipur road.

According to the police, the assault on the woman led to miscarriage. The woman’s friend committed suicide the night the incident took place, the police said.

“The couple was travelling on the Banswara-Jaipur road around 10 pm on July 13 when three drunk people on a motorcycle stopped them forcibly and took the woman away after beating up the man. They gangraped the woman and later called two more men who raped her too,” said Banswara circle officer Parbhati Lal.

“On the night the couple was attacked and the woman was taken away, her friend committed suicide by hanging,” said Lal. He added that the police arrested the first accused on July 30.

“After investigating call records and other evidence, we arrested the first accused on July 30. The four others were arrested on Sunday. The FIR in the matter has been registered under sections of the IPC, including 376D (gangrape), and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act,” said Lal.

“After she was admitted to the hospital following the attack, it came to light that she was pregnant and had suffered a miscarriage,” said Lal.