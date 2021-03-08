Rajasthan: Woman allegedly raped by sub-inspector for 3 days inside police compound

The woman has alleged that the officer, who is in his fifties and the second-officer-in-command at the police station, raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three days by a sub-inspector of Rajasthan police after she went to lodge a complaint at a police station in Alwar district, said officials on Monday.

The crime allegedly took place at the compound of the police station, inside the room where the accused sub-inspector lived, said the police. According to the police, the woman had contacted the officer on March 2 regarding a complaint against her husband.

“Back in 2018, she had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband which was later settled. But now according to her, the woman’s husband wanted to give her divorce and she was not agreeing. The complainant had come to the police station and contacted the sub-inspector regarding lodging of a complaint in this matter,” Alwar Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express on Monday.

The woman has alleged that the officer, who is in his fifties and the second-officer-in-command at the police station, raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4.

The police said that the FIR in the matter was lodged on Sunday.

“After we came to know about the incident, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 (rape) IPC, and Singh was arrested. He is in police custody. A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations,” said Alwar SP. Action is being taken against the SHO of the police station.

“The process of suspension and other disciplinary action against Singh has been initiated from the office of the inspector general. We are also in the process of taking action against the SHO. We are also considering sending to police lines all the staff at the police station who have been posted there for more than one year,” Alwar SP said. The woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further investigation is being conducted in the matter.