Rajasthan: With panchayat, zila parishad polls soon, cabinet reshuffle may be delayed

With the model code of conduct already coming ino force in these districts, the government is not expected to make crucial changes in the next one month in terms of governance.

The announcement of dates for the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts of Rajasthan have now put to rest speculations of the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle in the state, with Congress leaders saying that it’s unlikely that any decision on it will be taken immediately, before the elections end in September.

The state election commission had announced on Thursday that elections will take place in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1 in six districts — Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi — for the posts of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members. Votes will be counted on September 4.

“The government is unlikely to make appointments in the cabinet or reshuffle it, now that the dates for the panchayati raj elections have been announced. As a result, the cabinet expansion will be on hold for at least a month,” said a senior Congress leader.

It has been a long-standing demand of supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot that those who helped to bring the Congress in power in the last Assembly election should get stakeholding in governance.