Rajasthan will not implement CAA: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that Rajasthan will be among more than eight states which will not be implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“I have said several times that Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC can’t be implemented in the entire country because these are impractical. Despite the protests and advice of the opposition parties the CAB became an act because of the arrogance of majority but why students and youth from all communities are taking to streets today?” wrote Gehlot on Twitter. He added that this has put all communities including Hindus and Muslims on guard.

“This has put all communities including Hindus and Muslims on guard. More than eight states including West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are not implementing it. The NDA should immediately repeal it,” tweeted Gehlot on Friday.

