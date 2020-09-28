Rajasthan violence: Highway to Gujarat reopens after 3 days as protest called off

As protestors blocked the highway near Kherwara in Rajasthan, Gujarat police had blocked the particular highway route for vehicles from their side. (File)

Police in five districts of Gujarat that share border with Rajasthan remained on high alert on Sunday in the wake of a violent protest and arson by tribal youth of Udaipur in Rajasthan, even as the situation improved later in the night when the agitation was called off and National Highway-48 (Ahmedabad-Udaipur) finally opened after three days.

Since Friday, hundreds of local youth have been protesting over their demand to fill unreserved seats for teachers in Rajasthan with Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

M L Lather, DG (Crime Branch) of Rajasthan Police, said “the highway has opened now.” He said that as of Sunday, as many as 21 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence and the protests which began on September 24. “We have arrested more than 40 persons so far,” he said.

As protestors blocked the highway near Kherwara in Rajasthan, Gujarat police had blocked the particular highway route for vehicles from their side.

