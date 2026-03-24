Rajasthan villagers spend night at collectorate as protest against cement plant intensifies

Protesters gathered outside the District Collectorate of Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district on Monday in an escalation of the protests at Jodhpura village against the environmental impact of a cement plant in the area. The Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the protests, expressed anger over the district administration’s alleged failure to comply with directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the issue.

The Sangharsh Samiti’s president, Kailash Yadav, said: “NGT had delivered its decision on November 3, 2025, directing the district collector to ensure compliance within three months. However, even after the deadline has passed, no action has been taken. On February 22, members of the committee undertook a foot march to meet the Chief Minister during the Assembly session to press for enforcement of the NGT’s orders, but were stopped by police and made to sign a written agreement in which they assured compliance within a week. This assurance also remains unfulfilled.”