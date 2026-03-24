Rajasthan villagers spend night at collectorate as protest against cement plant intensifies

Protesters gathered outside the District Collectorate of Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district on Monday in an escalation of the protests at Jodhpura village against the environmental impact of a cement plant in the area. The Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the protests, expressed anger over the district administration’s alleged failure to comply with directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the issue.
The Sangharsh Samiti’s president, Kailash Yadav, said: “NGT had delivered its decision on November 3, 2025, directing the district collector to ensure compliance within three months. However, even after the deadline has passed, no action has been taken. On February 22, members of the committee undertook a foot march to meet the Chief Minister during the Assembly session to press for enforcement of the NGT’s orders, but were stopped by police and made to sign a written agreement in which they assured compliance within a week. This assurance also remains unfulfilled.”
The Central Zone Bench of the NGT had ordered the Rajasthan government to set up a committee to rehabilitate the entire village, holding the cement plant responsible for environmental damage and health hazards there. Despite the ruling, which came after a three-year-long struggle for the village, residents claim not much has changed on the ground.
Addressing a press conference, District Collector Priyanka Goswami said the district administration has provided medical facilities and adequate compensation as per the orders of the NGT.
“There are a few other complaints regarding the sound and air pollution from the cement factory. According to the NGT, there should be 500 metres of distance between the village and the factory. Another survey has been done by the Directorate General of Mines and Safety, and on this basis, points have been noted down. Villagers have protested that they were not taken into confidence during the survey, so we will soon visit the villagers… The State Pollution Control Board has also been asked to conduct its report regarding air pollution,” said Goswami.
Yadav told The Indian Express that complaints regarding the issue have been submitted to the Collector, ADM Omprakash Saharan, and SDM Ramavtar Meena.
Meanwhile, members of the Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti have intensified efforts to mobilise support, organising street-corner meetings across villages and distributing pamphlets to rally people for the demonstration.
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On Monday, the protesters geared up to stage an all-night protest.
UltraTech Cement Ltd, which runs the plant, has earlier told The Indian Express that it has followed all regulatory requirements. “We wish to clarify that the mining operations at the said area are being done following all regulatory requirements. Our mining operations are being conducted in full compliance with the statutory permissions,” the company said.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More