Rajasthan urban local body polls: Congress wins 35 of 49 posts

Riding on the back of a strong show in municipal elections, the Congress party on Tuesday won the post of chairperson or mayor in as many as 35 of the 49 urban local bodies, while the BJP had to contend with 13.

A total of 3 Nagar Nigam, 17 Nagar Parishad, and 29 Nagar Palika had gone to polls, for a total of 49 urban local bodies. Of these, Jaisalmer Nagar Parishad was won by an Independent, while the rest were shared between Congress and BJP.

Congress won the top post in 21 Nagar Palikas, 13 Nagar Parishads, and the Bharatpur Nagar Nigam, while BJP won it in 7 Nagar Palikas, 4 Nagar Parishads and 2 Nagar Nigams.

Candidates won unopposed in three seats. BJP’s Babita was elected unopposed from Bharatpur’s Roopwas Nagar Palika. However, hours after her victory, she joined the Congress. The State Election Commission, however, has still officially listed it as a BJP win. Congress won unopposed in two other places, including Chittorgarh’s Nimbaheda Nagar Palika, which was won by Subhash Chandra Sharda and Nagaur’s Makrana Nagar Parishad, where Samreen won.

At 26, Samreen is among the youngest to be elected. Kavita Suman, 24, who was elected from Kota’s Sangod Nagar Palika, is the youngest. Women won a total of 21 urban local bodies while men won the other 28.

The winner was decided via lottery in three places where Congress and BJP were tied. Ajmer’s Nasirabad Nagar Palika and Udaipur’s Kanod Nagar Palika were won by Congress, while BJP won Chhabra Nagar Palika in Baran.

CM Ashok Gehlot said, “People have so graciously given their support and we will do our best to fulfill their aspirations.”