Rajasthan polls: Curious case of candidate who got zero votes

Seeks details of polling process, claims his family and people from his ward voted for him

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 15, 2026 06:30 PM IST
BJP leader and workers with crackers celebrate after the party's victory in the Municipal local body elections at the BJP Headquarter in Jaipur on Monday.Express Photo by Rohit Jain ParasBJP leader and workers with crackers celebrate after the party's victory in the Municipal local body elections at the BJP Headquarter in Jaipur on Monday. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras
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A Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate from Sindhri Municipal Council in Balotra district has alleged irregularities in the voting and counting process after it was declared that he received zero votes in the election from ward 3.

The outcome of the Rajasthan urban local body (ULB) elections on Monday saw the ruling BJP get the better of the Congress, even as Independents and smaller parties registered a significant performance.

But RLP candidate Omprakash Bawri, who contested from ward 3, has submitted a complaint to the state election commission alleging that despite him and his family members casting their votes, official results showed no votes in his favour.

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According to the counting results cited in his complaint, 227 votes were polled in the ward. The Congress candidate received 132 votes, the BJP candidate 92, while Bawri was shown as receiving zero votes – one less than NOTA.

In a video released later, Bawri claimed, “People in the ward voted for me, and there is no other explanation than that votes were ‘stolen’ during the voting or counting process. I want an immediate seizure of EVMs used in the ward and an impartial inquiry into the entire process.”

He alleged that though he was present, officials did not obtain his signature on documents relating to sealing of the machines and instead removed him from the premises.

Bawri has demanded scrutiny of the videography, voting and counting records, and a recount or further legal action if irregularities are established.

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In another case, a candidate from Parbatsar municipality received just one vote. Kailashchand, the BJP candidate, contested from ward 13.

BJP district president of Didwana-Kuchaman Sunita Randa said, “Our candidate was fielded from ward 13 despite being a resident of ward 12 because ward 13 is a minority dominated ward. We knew the elections would be one-sided and did not want the candidate of the other party to win without opposition.”

Parbatsar municipality has 25 wards, of which Congress won 13 and BJP 12.

Election authorities did not respond to calls seeking a comment on the claims.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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