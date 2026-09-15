Rajasthan polls: Curious case of candidate who got zero votes

BJP leader and workers with crackers celebrate after the party's victory in the Municipal local body elections at the BJP Headquarter in Jaipur on Monday. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras

A Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate from Sindhri Municipal Council in Balotra district has alleged irregularities in the voting and counting process after it was declared that he received zero votes in the election from ward 3.

The outcome of the Rajasthan urban local body (ULB) elections on Monday saw the ruling BJP get the better of the Congress, even as Independents and smaller parties registered a significant performance.

But RLP candidate Omprakash Bawri, who contested from ward 3, has submitted a complaint to the state election commission alleging that despite him and his family members casting their votes, official results showed no votes in his favour.