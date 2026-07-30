Student leader who CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka visited forcibly taken to hospital from Rajasthan university

The student leader has been demanding restoration of students’ union elections “so that the youth get an opportunity to come forward in politics”, and for the setting up of a department for Rajasthani language at the university. (X/@GovindDotasra)

Student leader Shubham Rewar, who had been on a hunger strike at Rajasthan University, was forcibly removed by police on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has been demanding restoration of students’ union elections “so that the youth get an opportunity to come forward in politics”, and for the setting up of a department for Rajasthani language at the university.

His removal from the protest site comes just two days after he met Cockroach Janta Party’s Ashutosh Ranka.

Speaking from his bed at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, Rewar said, “Today the police administration forcibly, and with a cane charge, removed us and admitted me to the SMS Hospital. They are constantly pressuring me to break my hunger strike through drip. But I have said in writing that my hunger strike will continue till the student elections are restored in the state and a Rajasthani department is set up in the university.”