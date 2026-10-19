A new home, a family, a football career – until 40-year-old case caught up

For the last few years, Vijay Kumar Yadav, 69, had been providing freelance services as a football coach at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, while also being associated with some local football clubs. He had previously coached football in Assam, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh, among other places.

A native of Rupgarh in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, Yadav, running from his past, had moved between cities to hide his tracks. But on Friday, some men approached him at the Chaugan playground in Nahan, seeking help with football. Once his identity was confirmed, the men revealed themselves to be from the Rajasthan Police, and Yadav’s past came tumbling out.