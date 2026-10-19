A new home, a family, a football career – until 40-year-old case caught up

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Vijay Kumar Yadav, a native of Rupgarh in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, was booked in Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people after promising government jobs.

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurOct 19, 2026 05:55 AM IST
A new home, a family, a football career – until 40-year-old case caught upVijay Kumar Yadav, 69
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For the last few years, Vijay Kumar Yadav, 69, had been providing freelance services as a football coach at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, while also being associated with some local football clubs. He had previously coached football in Assam, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh, among other places.

A native of Rupgarh in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, Yadav, running from his past, had moved between cities to hide his tracks. But on Friday, some men approached him at the Chaugan playground in Nahan, seeking help with football. Once his identity was confirmed, the men revealed themselves to be from the Rajasthan Police, and Yadav’s past came tumbling out.

On March 5, 1984, a case was registered at Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi police station based on a complaint filed by one Bhanwar Singh against Yadav and others, who had posed as officials with “Kinara Group/Aggarwal Sales”.

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Promising government jobs by claiming approval from the Indian government, they cheated Singh of Rs 3,000. Like Singh, many others had been defrauded of Rs 3,000 each, totalling about Rs 32,000, and Yadav and others closed the office and fled.

While nine accused, hailing from Haryana, Jaipur, and Delhi, were subsequently arrested in the case, Yadav had managed to give the police a slip.

Enduring Rupgarh connection helps police

Around 26 at the time, Yadav had removed his name from all documents related to his ancestral residence in Rupgarh. After spending time in other states, Yadav had settled in Nahan with his family, enrolled his name in the voter list, and built a home. At almost 70, he lived with his wife and had a son, a daughter, and grandchildren.

Station House Officer Solanki said the police zeroed in on him through “technical and manual assistance,” including in Rupgarh, where Yadav was still connected with some family members.

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On Saturday, the police produced him in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Officials said the arrest is part of a special campaign to arrest fugitives.Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan and other senior Udaipur police officials are supervising the campaign.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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