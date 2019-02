Rajasthan: Two more die of swine flu; toll now 88

Over nine lakh people were screened for swine flu in Rajasthan on Tuesday and nearly 32,000 individuals were found with influenza-like symptoms, an official of the state medical and health department said.

Two people succumbed to the virus in Jodhpur and Barmer on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to swine flu in the state to 88.

Advertising

Under a six-day door-to-door screening campaign which was launched on Monday in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer districts, 9.58 lakh people were screened on Tuesday and flu-like symptoms were detected in 32,540 individuals, the official said.

More than seven lakh people were screened on the first day of the drive.

Treatment of those found to be on high risk has been started, he added.

Advertising

A total of 2,522 positive cases of swine flu have been detected in the state from January 1 to February 5.